Transilvania Film Festival Turns 20 With Summer Outdoor Edition – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Transilvania Film Festival sets summer edition; The Story Lab pacts with Japan’s Fuji TV for unscripted formats; Court TV launches on U.K. platform Freeview; and U.K. producers’ body Pact adds council members.

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a summer outdoor edition in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, July 23 through Aug. 1. In 2020, 45,000 people watched 159 films in 14 venues in Cluj and its surroundings, and the locations will be used again in 2021. Indoor screenings will be scheduled, pandemic permitting, following COVID-safe measures.

“2020 was a very challenging year for everyone, and for our team as well. We were the first to embark on creating a physical edition in Europe at such a large scale, in a very tight time frame and with restrictive measures in place. We now have the pandemic experience of running a festival, we can only hope that the context will remain favorable and that the 20th edition will be an unforgettable get-together for fans, friends and dear guests of TIFF”, said TIFF president Tudor Giurgiu.

The program will include some 150 features, live performances, talks and exhibitions, while the industry platform will feature both online and offline components. Final details will depend on the possibility of both participants and industry professionals to travel to Cluj.

“It’s harder to look ahead at a time when the cinematic experience as we know it is seriously affected, but here we are, 20 years later, with the same determination to create a relevant, attractive, educational and performing event for all those who long for the vibration of a collective experience,” added festival artistic director Mihai Chirilov. “TIFF 2021 aims to offers not only a memorable event, but also the hope of regaining an almost lost normality.”

A film selection will also be made available online simultaneously in Romania, on the festival’s streaming platform TIFF Unlimited.

PARTNERSHIP

Global production and distribution studio The Story Lab and Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television Network have entered into a strategic alliance to jointly develop and produce original unscripted formats that will initially launch on Fuji TV in Japan before being distributed internationally by The Story Lab.

Development is underway on a studio-based entertainment show, with The Story Lab bringing in U.K. producer Rumpus Media to support adaptation and rollout in key markets. Scheduled to launch on Fuji TV at the end of March, the show will be presented internationally by The Story Lab in April.

LAUNCH

Court TV, the channel that covers U.S. criminal trials, will launch Feb. 15 on the U.K.’s Freeview platform, ahead of the George Floyd trial in March.

Forty-six-year-old African American George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking a global movement protesting against police brutality and racism. Four U.S. police officers will face third degree murder charges in the trial.

Court TV’s on-air team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran crime and justice journalists – all of whom are lawyers – will lead the analysis of the Floyd trial.

Court TV launched on U.K. pay TV operator Sky in Sept. 2020.

APPOINTMENTS

U.K. producers’ body Pact has appointed eight additional members to its Council to ensure that it represents the diverse interests of the org’s membership.

The co-opted members include Billy Macqueen from Darrall Macqueen, Danny Fenton – ZigZag Productions, Emma-Rosa Dias – Afro-Mic Productions, John Parsons – Banijay U.K., Julie Baines – Dan Productions, Kate Beal – Woodcut Media, Steve Warr – Raw Cut, and Tom Brisley – Arrow Media. They will serve on Pact Council through December 2022.

In Dec. 2020, Pact appointed See-Saw Films executive Hakan Kousetta as chair.