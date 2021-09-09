Variety Studio Presented by Canada Goose Returns In-Person to Toronto International Film Festival

Variety is returning to the Toronto International Film Festival with its annual talent interview studio. This year’s studio, presented by Canada Goose, will run Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday Sept. 12 with a mix of in-person and virtual interviews.

The studio will feature interviews with cast members and directors from top films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. Talent includes Riz Ahmed (“Encounter”), Jessica Chastain (“The Forgiven” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” and “The Power of the Dog”), Lily-Rose Depp (“Wolf”), Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”), Claire Foy (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”), Kenny G (“Listening to Kenny G”), Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”), Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”), Melissa McCarthy (“The Starling”), Julianne Moore (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Josh O’Connor (“Mothering Sunday”), Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Haley Lu Richardson (“Montana Story”), Octavia Spencer (“Encounter”), Amandla Stenberg (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Dionne Warwick (“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”), Edgar Wright (“Last Night in Soho”) and more.

Cast members and directors will experience the Canada Goose Lounge, which includes on-set staples that have brought Canadian Warmth to film sets around the world for over two decades. The space will pay tribute to the brand’s 60-plus year history through storytelling pieces and design elements.

Videos from the studio will be distributed across Variety’s social media platforms and on Variety.com starting on Friday, Sept. 10 and continuing throughout the festival.

This year’s TIFF is taking place in-person from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18 and will require all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask.