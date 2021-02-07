Timothee Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ Son?! This Super Bowl Commercial Will Break the Internet

We don’t know yet which commercial will win the Super Bowl ad wars on Sunday, but Cadillac’s “Edward Scissorhands” sequel — starring Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, Edward’s son, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim from Tim Burton’s 1990 movie — is an excellent bet. The ad, for the Cadillac LYRIQ, will air in the game’s fourth quarter as part of General Motors’ larger star-studded push for its new electric cars.

That Ryder’s Kim is Edgar’s mom, and that Edgar has inherited his father’s scissorhands, neatly sidesteps the absence of Johnny Depp, who starred as Edward in the movie. Depp was recently ousted from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise after losing a libel case a British tabloid that alleged he is a “wife beater.”

“This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands,” Ryder’s Kim says in voiceover. “No, not that one.”

In an email interview, Ryder — who currently stars in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — told Variety that she wanted to play Kim in the commercial because she “loved the idea of working with Timothée, and the fact that it was an electric car was important too.”

The ad uses Edgar’s different abilities to illustrate the advantages of the LYRIQ’s hands-free driving feature, called Super Cruise.

Life is hard for the grim-faced Edgar: He’s banned from the bus, he can’t play football without popping the ball and his boss at his food service job squelches his creativity. But when Kim buys a LYRIQ, he can drive.

And Chalamet’s Edgar smiles for the first time.

Courtesy of Cadillac

“And Edgar drove off into the sunset,” says Kim. “But don’t worry, he still makes it home in time for dinner — occasionally.”

“It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar,” Ryder said. “Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him.”

UTA Marketing represents General Motors and brokered the partnership with UTA client Chalamet. And though the spot was directed by the prolific commercial director David Shane, Burton approved of the concept, and is quoted in Cadillac’s press release.

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” Burton said. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”