Time’s Up, Me Too and National Women’s Law Center Launch Initiative for Black Survivors

The Time’s Up Foundation, Me Too International and the National Women’s Law Center are launching “We, As Ourselves,” a new campaign with the goal to change the conversation about sexual violence and its impact on the Black community.

The three organizations are working together to create safe spaces where Black survivors can confront their stories, upend harmful cultural narratives and build new practices in which Black survivors are believed, heard and supported.

“’We, As Ourselves’ is our love offering and our promise to not just show up, but to show up better and in full support of Black survivors, regardless of gender, sexuality, status or ability,” said Tarana Burke, founder and executive director of Me Too International, in a statement. “With each Black survivor who is affirmed and supported through this initiative, we get one step closer to dismantling the systems that perpetuate sexual violence.”

Earlier this month, the coalition released a video tribute from prominent and powerful survivors, activists and celebrities called a “Love Letter to Survivors.” The groups’ other projects include narrative research, conversation guides, a five-part event series and rapid-response tools to support Black survivors who come forward.

“The labor of Black women lies at the core of our culture, our economy and our democracy, yet our voices and our needs are continually sidelined and ignored both by the media and our institutions writ large,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. “Safety begins by listening to Black survivors and trusting them to know the conditions that will allow them to rise to the fullest of their potential, above the harm and trauma that continually tries to silence them.”

In April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Me Too International, Time’s Up and the National Women’s Law Center will organize the first-ever week of action focused on Black survivors.

“For generations, Black women have been excluded from the conversation and, when they are included, the narratives created around Black survivors, women and girls are dangerous, destructive and undermine their credibility and experiences at every turn,” said Monifa Bandele, chief operating officer for the Time’s Up Foundation. “’We, As Ourselves’ is clear: We will no longer allow this to happen under our watch.”

More information about Black survivors and ‘We, As Ourselves’ campaign can be found online here.