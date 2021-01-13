Tanya Cohen Moves to Range Media Partners

Former William Morris Endeavor literary agent and partner Tanya Cohen has formally transitioned into management, joining Range Media Partners. Cohen will serve as a partner at Range Media and it has not been confirmed which clients will be following in her new role.

“It’s been a privilege to watch Tanya build her business over the years. She has a natural eye for discovering talent and a tremendous reputation for empowering the advancement of artists’ careers in the most creative and thoughtful ways. We’re thrilled to welcome her to Range,” Range Managing Partner Mick Sullivan said in a statement.

Cohen began her career at Paradigm and also served at Verve Talent and Literary Agency before becoming a partner in the lit department at WME in 2019. Her roster at WME included directors Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) and comedy veteran Paula Pell. The South African-born Cohen grew up in Australia, and is known for championing female and diverse filmmakers and artists.

Earlier this week, Variety exclusively reported that Cohen would be departing WME to pursue a management career, along with motion picture and literary packaging agents Solco Schuit and Simon Faber, who are looking to pivot to a management path or producer roles. At the time, Cohen was said to be in early negotiations as part of a highly contested competition of her services between several new management firms that have launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the standoff between the Writers Guild of America and the talent agencies.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.