Sugar23 Expands With New Manager Hires

Sugar23 has hired Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman and David Jimenez Katsman as managers.

“Our goal as a management company has been to find the most talented people to represent the most talented people,” CEO Michael Sugar said. “We are excited for Katrina, David and Jake to join our team. They are hitting the ground running, and we’re just getting started.

The new hires join Meredith Wechter, who recently partnered with Sugar 23 to lead the management division, which the company is looking to bolster and expand over the coming year. Her client roster includes Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, Josh Gad, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Jeremy Strong, Melissa Barrerea, Gabe Basso and Cailee Spaeny.

Escudero brings with her a list of literary clients and recently inked a deal with Netflix to develop soon-to-be-released memoir “Ghost in the Machine,” which will be produced by Issa Rae and David Heyman. She was previously an agent at UTA’s media rights department and worked in ICM’s media rights and motion picture department. Fleischman also brings with him experience working at UTA and has a roster of rising actors, such as Mason Gooding, Edward Bluemel and Danny Griffin. A U.S.-and-U.K.-trained attorney, Jimenez-Katsman was formerly a manager and producer at LINK Entertainment for the last six years. He has projects in development with LuckyChap Entertainment and Green Door Pictures.

The recent management team expansion comes following the fundraising of $30 million in financing. Sugar23 is an emerging management production and creative platform that was founded in 2017 by Sugar, whose resume includes shepherding projects “Spotlight,” “The OA” and “13 Reasons Why.”