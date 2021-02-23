Sterling K. Brown Set as Guest Host for Premiere of ABC’s ‘Soul of a Nation’

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown will serve as special guest host for the March 2 series premiere of ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation,” a six-episode newsmagazine that will focus on life in Black communities in present-day America.

Episodes are set to bow March 2 at at 10 p.m. on ABC and will be available on-demand and on Hulu the next day.

Alongside Brown, the premiere episode will be led by ABC News’ Adrienne Bankert, Sunny Hostin, Byron Pitts and Pierre Thomas. The special will feature interviews with Danny Glover, John Legend and U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who was the first officer to speak out publicly since the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Additionally, Legend will give a special intimate musical performance.

Brown joins the previously announced Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin on the roster of special guest hosts that will be featured on “Soul of a Nation.” This broadcast network newsmagazine will present viewers with a perspective on Black life in America and dive deeper into the current political moment of racial reckoning. The newscasters will speak with Black entertainers, athletes, performers and screenwriters to unpack issues critical to Black Americans. Each episode of the series will explore a specific theme, including activism in sports, Black joy, spirituality and Americans’ response to George Floyd’s death. Each show will end with a special musical performance.

“Soul of a Nation” is executive produced by Eric Johnson and Robe Imbriano, Chantre Camack is the executive editorial producer, James Adolphus serves as series director and Marie Nelson is the series creator and senior VP of integrated content strategy at ABC News.