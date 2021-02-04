Discovery, Amazon, Showtime Execs Join Variety’s Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Panel

Variety will host a panel on “The State of Direct-to-Consumer Entertainment Marketing” on Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. PT in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Invoke. Panelists include Josh Kovolenko, SVP Marketing, Discovery, Inc.; Eric Ratchman, Global Head of Business, IMDb TV, Amazon Studios; Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, PBS; Puja Vohra, EVP Marketing and Strategy, Showtime Networks; and Gigi Wang, CEO, Invoke.

The conversation, moderated by Variety New York Digital Editor Todd Spangler, uncovers what strategies, research tools and new technologies marketers are adopting to promote programming in the competitive direct-to-consumer entertainment landscape. The session will look at how campaigns are being optimized for streaming content, assuring discoverability, and fan-base building across TV and film. The marketers will also discuss how they are succeeding in engaging audiences increasingly turning to direct-to-consumer content.

“The pandemic has made it patently clear that, for companies to survive and grow, they must utilize innovative technologies and targeted marketing strategies to meet the challenges of this new entertainment business environment,” Wang said. “Discovering a segment of an audience that now spans the country, and the world, is daunting.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the panel by registering here: variety.com/D2Cpanel