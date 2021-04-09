‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Teams to Be Honored at Variety Entertainment Marketing Breakfast

The marketing teams behind “Sound of Metal” and “Lovecraft Country” will be honored with Variety Social Impact Awards for Film and TV at the inaugural Variety Entertainment Marketing Breakfast presented by Deloitte on April 22.

Variety launched this awards series to highlight film and TV marketing campaigns released over the past year that have made significant social impact on audiences, reflecting relevant and important issues and trends in our culture.

Christian Davin, Global Head of Movie Marketing, Amazon Studios, will accept the film award on behalf of the “Sound of Metal” team. This multi-faceted marketing campaign has showcased the deaf community, which has been generally underrepresented in entertainment and media.

Sono Mitchell, SVP, Program Advertising and Marketing, HBO, and Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing, WarnerMedia, will accept the award for “Lovecraft Country,” a genre-bending adventure thriller set in 1950s Jim Crow America. The compelling marketing campaign celebrated and amplified creatives, businesses and thought leaders in the Black community to complement the nuanced, authentic storytelling about systemic racism in America that is on display in the series and a part of the national conversation.

Davin will be interviewed by Variety’s Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley; and Gagne will be interviewed by Variety’s Film and Media Reporter Angelique Jackson at the Variety event, which directly precedes the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit, also presented by Deloitte on April 22.

“It is important for Variety to launch its Social Impact Marketing Awards, singling out films, TV shows and campaigns that inspire and uplift our communities,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Marketing Officer, Variety. “Congratulations to the marketers behind ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘Lovecraft Country.’”

The invite-only Variety Entertainment Marketing Breakfast, also attended by Entertainment Marketing Summit speakers and senior marketing leaders, will feature highlights from Deloitte’s 2021 Digital Media Trends survey.

“Deloitte is proud to be collaborating with Variety on its Entertainment Marketing Breakfast,” said Jana Arbanas, Vice Chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. Telecom, Media & Entertainment Leader. “We’re excited to present insights from our latest Digital Media Trends survey, that provides insights into how COVID-19 and shifting generational preferences are reshaping the media and entertainment landscape. We look forward to engaging in a discussion with this esteemed group of attendees on the near- and longer-term implications for the industry.”