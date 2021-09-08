Variety and A+E Studios Celebrate the Year in Television

Variety will host its annual Showrunners Dinner on Sept. 13, to celebrate the year in television ahead of Sunday’s Emmy Awards. The dinner will be hosted virtually, with invited showrunners receiving food and beverage courtesy of Craig’s. The event will be presented by A+E Studios and will feature opening remarks by Barry Jossen, President and Head of A+E Studios.

Expected guests include Emmy-nominated showrunners Chris Van Dusen (“Bridgerton”), Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Eric Kripke (“The Boys”), Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”), Steven Canals (“Pose”), Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”), Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (“Cobra Kai”), Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”), and Jac Schaeffer (“WandaVision”), to name a few.

“It’s been a rough year, but the creative minds behind some of the best television shows helped make it all a bit better for fans — which is why I’m so happy to bring them together to host and celebrate their achievements,” said Variety Deputy TV Editor Michael Schneider. “We look forward to virtually meeting together and toasting to a unique year for writers.”

“A+E Studios is proud to be co-hosting the annual Showrunners Dinner with Variety,” Jossen said. “Television has shown its resiliency and flourished this year. TV fans have overwhelmingly responded with viewership and buzz thanks to the creativity, ingenuity and endless hard work of its showrunners. This event celebrates showrunners and their amazing shows. Congratulations to the Emmy nominees, showrunners, and invited guests as we celebrate the achievements of the past year in anticipation of what’s ahead.”