Scooter Braun to Keynote Variety Business Managers Elite Virtual Breakfast

Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and co-CEO of HYBE America, will keynote Variety‘s Business Managers Elite Virtual Breakfast, presented by City National Bank on Nov. 18.

The invite-only virtual event is tied to Variety’s annual Business Managers Elite Impact Report, which profiles top business managers working in entertainment and media.

Braun, named Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year in 2021, will share his leadership vision for artist management. Interviewed by Variety Music Executive Editor Shirley Halperin, Braun will also speak about new opportunities for his clients, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, after combining forces with Korean entertainment giant HYBE.

Barry Siegel, senior managing director of Provident Financial Management, will be presented with the Variety Business Manager Elite 2021 Award, honoring his extensive philanthropy work and service to his community. Siegel currently sits on the board of governors for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is on the emeritus board of directors of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“City National has a long history of supporting the entertainment community, and we’re excited to join Variety again this year in hosting this great event,” said Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National Bank. “Hollywood has been through a tough year and a half, and the industry’s top business managers have been on the forefront of leading the industry through these unprecedented times. We’re looking forward to celebrating this exceptional group of talented, forward-thinking business managers who are, in many ways, shaping the future of entertainment.”