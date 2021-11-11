Roku, Univision, A+E Networks, MNTN, ViacomCBS Execs Join Variety TV Advertising Panel

Kristina Shepard, Head of Agency Partnerships & National Brand Team Lead, Roku; Dan Aversano, SVP, Data, Analytics & Advanced Advertising, Univision; Stacie Danzis, VP Digital Ad Sales, A+E Networks; Brendan Murnane, SVP of Digital Sales Strategy, ViacomCBS; and Mark Douglas, President and CEO, MNTN, will join “The Golden Age of TV Advertising: What an OTT-First Future Means for TV Advertising” panel on Nov. 30 in the Variety Streaming Room.

As TV streaming services attract record numbers of viewers and critical acclaim for their programming, a new golden age of television is here. However, TV advertising has largely kept the same look and feel that it’s always had. How is the industry taking advantage of the new opportunities streaming provides to elevate the state of TV advertising? Panelists will discuss how they are adapting to this new reality and share their plans for how to connect with their audiences in a conversation moderated by Variety New York digital editor Todd Spangler.

These top executives will weigh in on how a streaming-first world — where viewers dictate the terms of when and where they watch — will shape the future of television. With more content and choices than ever before, the executives will lay out the keys and tools that will allow them to harness their audience and drive advertising in this new world.

“Traditional television has mainly been an awareness and branding play, and limited to brands that benefit from that type of approach,” Douglas said. But now, you have these emerging merchants and retailers using television for the first time, thanks to streaming TV advertising’s measurement and targeting. When advertisers use streaming in a performance-minded way, they get to determine who they want to reach, and use targeting data to deliver the results they want.”

