Roger Mudd, Veteran CBS and NBC News Correspondent, Dies at 93

Roger Harrison Mudd, a longtime CBS News political correspondent and Peabody Award-winning journalist, died at his home in McLean, Va, on Tuesday. He was 93.

His son, Jonathan Mudd, told the Washington Post the cause of death was complications from kidney failure.

Mudd spent almost 20 years covering Capitol Hill, political campaigns and corruption scandals. He worked on special reports regarding the Watergate scandal, including the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon in 1974. In a 1979 interview with Ted Kennedy, the senator revealed a moment of weakness while speaking to Mudd, which led to Kennedy losing the 1980 Democratic nomination to Jimmy Carter.

After losing Walter Cronkite’s seat as the weeknight anchor of the “CBS Evening News” to Dan Rather, Mudd joined the network’s longtime rival, NBC News, in 1980. He co-anchored “NBC Nightly News” with Tom Brokaw, “Meet the Press” with Marvin Kalb and two NBC news magazines with Connie Chung. After leaving NBC News in 1987, Mudd became a correspondent for the “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour” on PBS. His last full time gig was hosting the History Channel from 1995 to 2004.

Mudd published a memoir in 2008 called “The Place to Be: Washington, CBS and the Glory Days of Television News,” which criticized the modern state of television news. In 2010, Mudd donated $4 million to his alma mater, Washington and Lee University, to endow a center for ethics that bears his name.

Born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 1928, Mudd graduated from Wilson High School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He received his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University in 1950 and his masters in American history from the University of North Carolina in 1951.