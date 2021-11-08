Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Partners With Simi Winery (EXCLUSLIVE)

Reese Witherspoon’s Reese’s Book Club has announced a new partnership with Simi Winery.

The collaboration will launch with the Editor’s Collection, a holiday box set of two wines that also includes a personal note from the Oscar winner.

“We are thrilled to kick off Simi Winery’s partnership with Reese’s Book Club. These brands are united by two inspiring female leaders — Isabelle Simi and Reese Witherspoon — who carved their own paths and, through sheer grit and determination, shared their passions with the world,” Mallika Monteiro, EVP of Constellation Brands, the parent company of Simi Winery, said in a statement Monday morning. “Together, these female-led brands will spotlight diverse narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering readers and drinkers more ways to engage with these stories and each other. The Editor’s Collection was inspired by the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands, and this is just the start of much more to come.”

The Editor’s Collection will feature Sonoma County Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. A two-pack retails for $55 and $135 for a six-pack. Preorders are available now before packages begin shipping on Nov. 15.

The six-year-old Reese’s Book Club is a venture of Hello Sunshine, the multimedia company founded by Witherspoon. “We’re always looking for ways to deepen our relationship with our wonderful reading community,” Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said. “When our members shared that wine was a top product they were seeking to enjoy alongside books, we knew that Simi’s incredible female founder’s story and commitment to her craft would make a perfect pairing.”