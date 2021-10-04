A Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag, Presented by Lifetime

When it’s time to call it a night, guests of Variety’s exclusive invite-only Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime are each given a special curated gift bag. The Away Weekender runneth over with the finest in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, entertainment and lifestyle products. Self-care knows no bounds with these intuitive products.

Scroll down to shop the bag and discover the hottest gifts for the powerful women in your life.

All items live in Away’s versatile canvas duffle, known as “The Weekender.” This thoughtfully designed bag—complete with a shoe compartment and laptop sleeve—is the perfect on-the-road accessory.

You better get glowing…

> Beekman 1802, MILK Bar Probiotic Facial Cleansing Bar

> Dr. Bronner’s, Organic Shaving Soaps

> Elemis, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

> Exo Supply, EXO Pure Remover Wipes

> Garnier, Micellar Cleansing Water

> goop, GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

> Grande Cosmetics, GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

> Hello Products, Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15 in Sweet Mint

> Josie Maran, Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub in Sweet Peach Nectar

> Laki Naturals, Rose Garden Epsom Salt Bath Soak

> Mad Hippie, AHA Exfoliating Peel

> Niema Beauty, Rose Water Hydrating Mist

> OSEA, Undaria Algae Body Oil

> Perlier, Shower Creams

> Rosebud Perfume Company, Inc., Lip Balm

> SKIN&CO ROMA, Truffle Therapy Face Toner

> Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

> Sunday Riley Modern Skincare, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

> Supergoop, Glowscreen Body SPF 40

> Victorialand Beauty, Rose Quartz Roller

> Victorialand Beauty, Face Moisturizer

> Victorialand Beauty, Face Oil

> Victorialand Beauty, Sleep Mask

> Wander Beauty, Baggage Claim Eye Masks

> Wen by Chaz Dean, Botanical Hair & Skin Dry Oil Intensive Treatment Spray

> Wen by Chaz Dean, Bella Spirit® Self Tanning Bronzing Mist

> Youth to the People- Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Give your locks some love with these revitalizing products.

> Davines, MOMO Shampoo

>Davines, MOMO Conditioner

>Davines, skin regimen/lip balm

> Nelson j™ Beverly Hills, One Minute HAIR BOTOX Leave-in Lavender Oil Infused Treatment

> PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross, Microfiber Towel

>Act+Acre, Plant Based Dry Shampoo

>Act+Acre, Cold Processed ® Scalp Detox

This bag is glam-packed with beauty must-haves.

> Clean Reserve, Lush Fleur

> Dose of Colors, Liquid Matte Lipstick Truffle

> L.O.C.K.- Waterproof Flat Brush Eyeliner

> Lumene North America, LLC, Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer

> Manna Kadar Beauty, Long-Wear Mineral Powders

> Pinrose, Petal Packs

> Pixi Beauty, Large Lash Mascara Bold Black

> Spatty, Spatty Lip

> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte Milkshake Lipstick

> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte 143 Lipstick

> V-Luxe- DIY Volume Lash Extension Kit

Feast your eyes and ears on this can’t-miss content.

> Amazon Studios, 3 months gift subscription to Audible

> Disney, Cruella Blu-ray Combo Pack

> METRO GOLDWYN MAYER (MGM), Legally Blonde DVD

> NBCUniversal, SPIRIT UNTAMED DVD

> Searchlight Pictures- Nomadland Blu-ray

Elevating the day-to-day with relaxation staples, on-the-go essentials and everything in between.

> All Good, Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray – Peppermint

> Bala, Bala Band

> Bombas, Women’s Original Calf Socks

> CORE, CORE Classic Hat

> Craig’s Vegan, 20% off Discount Card

> goop kitchen, Promo Card

> Intelligent Change, Productivity Planner

> Klean Kanteen, 8mm Stainless Steel Straw

> Mer-Sea, lavender sachets/silk eye pillow

> Nest, Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle

> Pukka, Relax Selection Box

> Ramy Brook, Sunglasses

> Ride Alto, Gift Card

> Saje Natural Wellness, Peppermint Halo

> Sam Edelman, Gift Card

> Silk Laundry, Silk-Organza Bag

> Slip, White Queen Envelope Pillowcase

> Thread Wallets, Airpod Case

> Variety, Luggage tag

> YETI, Rambler 10oz Tumbler

> Youtheory, Immune+ Daily Wellness