Variety and Facebook Partner on Power of Women Live Preshow With Katy Perry, Lorde, Amanda Gorman and More

The “On the Carpet” pre-show of Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles, presented by Lifetime, will be livestreamed exclusively on Variety’s Facebook page from 5:45-6:45 p.m. PT on September 30. The red carpet will feature this year’s honorees, Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, Rita Moreno and Katy Perry. Variety’s senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson will host the carpet with commentary provided by Variety’s Marc Malkin, senior culture and events editor, and Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent live from the Variety HQ Studio.

“We are excited to have Facebook partner with us for the pre-show of our tentpole Power of Women event,” said Dea Lawrence, Variety’s CMO. “This is notably the first time the red carpet will be livestreamed to the public, thanks to Facebook.”

The evening gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety’s honorees, as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment. Presenters in attendance include Gayle King, Hunter Schafer, Angelina Jolie, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Ava DuVernay, along with additional attendees Garcelle Beauvais, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan, Loni Love, Justina Machado, Marlee Matlin, Alyssa Milano, Tia Mowry, Kim Raver, Elisabeth Rohm, Jill Scott, Paxton Smith and Patricia Velasquez.

Variety will take enhanced safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 regulations across the state. All guests will be asked to present a confirmation of a negative RT-PCR Covid Test within 72 hours of the event as well as proof of full vaccination.

To watch the pre-show, please head to https://www.facebook.com/Variety/live/ at 5:45 p.m. PT.