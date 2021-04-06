Gordon M. Bobb to Receive Variety’s Power of Law Award at Virtual Breakfast

Variety announced Tuesday the programming for its virtual, invite-only Power of Law breakfast, presented by City National Bank, on April 9. Variety’s Power of Law is tied to the annual Legal Impact Report, which profiles the top business lawyers working in entertainment and media.

This year’s Power of Law honoree will be Gordon M. Bobb (Partner, Del Shaw Moonves), who will accept his award for the philanthropic work he does with The Blackhouse Foundation. Gordon will be presented his award by client, Kenan Thompson, and participate in a conversation with Blackhouse Foundation Chairman, Brickson Diamond. The Blackhouse Foundation helps Black creative voices and executives within the entertainment industry.

In addition, Jeffrey Harleston, General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Universal Music Group, will participate in a keynote conversation with Variety’s Deputy Music Editor, Jem Aswad. Harleston will discuss how the music business has changed over the course of the pandemic and the evolving relationships between artists and their labels.

The interactive event will also include structured networking among attendees and impact list honorees.

“City National Bank has a long and proud history of serving the entertainment industry. On behalf of City National, I want to congratulate Gordon and all of this year’s top entertainment and media lawyers,” said Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National Bank. “This past year, we have seen how incredibly important your work is to the industry — from helping your clients through a difficult economic downturn to being champions for diversity, equity and inclusion in Hollywood. It is so important that we come together to support the industry as it recovers.”

“Variety is thrilled to continue celebrating excellence in the entertainment legal field, which faced the challenges of the pandemic head-on over this past year,” said Steven Gaydos, EVP Content, Variety. “Variety congratulates all of the attorneys featured on its annual Power of Law Impact List, and we are excited to see them at our breakfast event.”

Fooji is a supporting partner of the event.