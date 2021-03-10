Variety to Host Panel on the Post-Pandemic Future of the Entertainment Industry

Variety will host a panel on the post-pandemic future of the entertainment industry on March 23 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by EY.

Katrina Cukaj, EVP Marketing, Creative & Network Partnerships, WarnerMedia Advertising Sales; Mark Gathen, VP Content Acquisition, Cox Communications; Devin Griffin, EVP and GM, BET Plus; John Harrison, Americas Media & Entertainment Sector Leader, EY; and Vikki Neil, EVP and GM, Discovery Digital Studios, will discuss how the media industry has met the challenges of the pandemic head-on, accelerating their timetables to launch and strengthen streaming businesses. The conversation, moderated by Elaine Low, Senior TV Writer, Variety, will ask if this resiliency and innovative corporate spirit will continue as society emerges from the pandemic. What will the new normal look like for the entertainment industry?

