Pinewood Studios’ Expansion, Screen Hub U.K. Site Gets Planning Approval From Local Council

Pinewood Studio’s planning application to expand their site in Buckinghamshire, U.K. has been approved by Buckinghamshire Council’s Strategic Sites Planning Committee.

The expansion is set to house their global screen growth hub, titled Screen Hub U.K.

The hub will be based on a 77-acre site to the south and immediately adjacent to the existing iconic studio that has been home to global franchises including “Star Wars” and James Bond. It will include a 350,000 sq. ft film-inspired international visitor attraction titled Pinewood Studio Experience; new film production facilities with “live” links to the Experience; an educational training and skills hub; a creative industries business growth hub; and a green campus.

The group estimates that the hub will result in the creation of some 3,500 new jobs, add £230 million ($298 million) annually into the economy, and £125 million ($162 million) every year into the tourism industry.

“We are delighted by this outcome,” said Paul Golding, chairman of Pinewood Group, in a statement. “The decision allows us to continue our ongoing investment in the Studios and support for the U.K. film and television industries. Importantly, we now have the opportunity of creating a world class training centre and film inspired visitor attraction, bringing considerable benefits to the community of Buckinghamshire and the U.K. economy.”

The planning permission comes during an explosion of film and TV production across the U.K., resulting in dozens of production facilities being newly built or expanded.

Pinewood recently announced it would also be expanding its Shepperton site, which is currently leased by Netflix.