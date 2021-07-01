Penske Media Corp. to Launch Los Angeles Culture Festival LAC3 in December

Penske Media Corp. will launch a three-day culture festival, LAC3, in Los Angeles in December that aims to celebrate entertainment, food, comedy art, fashion, sports and music as well as the great diversity that defines the City of Angels.

The event, staged by the parent company of Variety, is set to take place in venues around Los Angeles from Dec. 2-4. Variety and other PMC brands, including Rolling Stone, Deadline, Billboard, Vibe, Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews, Robb Report and LDJ, will curate events, content and experiences for the festival. The LAC3 moniker stands for “Los Angeles, Capital of Creativity & Culture.”

The aim is to bring Angelenos out to events that offer a look at the inner-workings of the creative communities that power so much of the area’s economy. The plan is to have a range of accessible events, from demonstrations and brand installations to musical and comedy performances. The gathering will also offer a platform for nonprofit organizations engaged in range of L.A.-related issues.

LA3C is designed as an “open-architecture festival,” meaning that opportunities will be extended to like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits and musicians to enhance the content and event lineup. Juan Mora, an impact investor and nonprofit leader, has been named chief executive of LAC3 by Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” Mora said. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

Penske envisions the festival as a means of bringing locals together to celebrate all things L.A. after the hardship of the pandemic.

“Los Angeles’ influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” Penske said. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’ diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission-driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”