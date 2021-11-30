PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Debuts ‘Never Stand Still’ Podcast Season 4

PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman has launched the fourth season of his podcast “Never Stand Still” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with the first episode theme being “leading with purpose.”

A new episode will drop every following Tuesday, amounting to 13 episodes total.

The podcast explores some of the guiding principles Schulman has learned in martial arts and includes interviews with leading CEOs and creators about how those philosophies apply to their own professional and personal lives. The guests on this season of “Never Stand Still” include Mark Cuban, Maria Sharapova, Tory Burch, Matthew McConaughey, Howie Mandel, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Beth Paretta, Suzanna Ehlers, Arianna Huffington, Harvey Mason Jr., Cynt Marshall, Diane Von Furstenberg, Sean Carroll and Patrick Kennedy Jr.

“I’m thrilled that I had the opportunity to interview a slate of dynamic guests from diverse industries and backgrounds,” Schulman said. “Now, more than ever, it is so important for leaders, activists, advocates, entrepreneurs and changemakers to come together to discuss some of the most important issues of our time from women’s empowerment to racial justice to shaping a more inclusive future for all. I’ve learned so much from the barrier-breaking guests I’ve hosted as they candidly discuss their setbacks and failures on the road to success with me. We all have unique paths in life, and it has been a privilege to hear directly from these incredible people on what constantly drives them forward as they change the world for the better.”

Some other themes of the upcoming season include: “No one’s coming to save (and you don’t need them to);” “overcoming the position of underdog;” “three friends will defeat a lion, but four strangers will not” as well as “the power of change,” among others. In past seasons, “Never Stand Still” has covered topics ranging from musicianship to liberal arts education to fostering unique workplace cultures.

PayPal is a client of Endeavor’s, and “Never Stand Still” is produced by Courtney Kocak.