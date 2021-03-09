Passage Pictures’ Uri Singer Developing Series ‘Dream Girl’ Starring Inbar Lavi (EXCLUSIVE)

Passage Pictures is developing a TV series “Dream Girl” starring Inbar Lavi, who will also serve as producer. Inspired by Lavi’s own life, the project will be developed by the production company’s founder Uri Singer.

“Inbar’s standout work in ‘Imposters’ really caught my eye, and after finding her to be a fellow Israeli making her way in the industry, it feels natural to partner with her on a story like this,” Singer said. “It cannot be anymore perfect for right now.”

Described as a mix of “Entourage” and “Sex and the City,” “Dream Girl” follows a Hollywood actress who plays the girl of everyone’s dreams on screen while living a polar-opposite, single life in reality.

Lavi is most recently known for playing Eve, the first woman on Earth, on the hit Netflix drama series “Lucifer.” Previously, she had a starring role as the skilled con artist Maddie in Bravo’s “Imposters,” portraying seven characters throughout the series, earning her a Women’s Image Network award for outstanding actress in a drama series. Amid the pandemic, the series has enjoyed renewed popularity.

“Ive been incredibly fortunate to get to play a plethora of complex characters in the past, but to play someone as messed up as myself … Thats petrifying!“ Lavi said. However, she added, “I have Singer by my side, who seems to have the faith and drive this project needs to come to life in an authentic and original way.”

Recently, Singer confirmed the rights for Don DeLillo’s novel “The Silence” and is producing an adaption of DeLillo’s “White Noise” that will begin filming in June, with Noah Baumbach writing and directing. He is also adapting Laurent Binet’s “The Seventh Function of Language,” which was on the Man Booker International Prize longlist in 2018.

Lavi is repped by Justice & Ponder and Green & Associates. Singer is repped by Cohen & Gardner.