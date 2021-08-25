Netflix’s Bozoma Saint John, Rob Lowe and Paris Hilton to Keynote Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John, Rob Lowe and Paris Hilton will be the keynote speakers at Variety‘s virtual Entertainment and Technology Summit, presented by City National Bank, running from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23.

The Variety Entertainment and Technology Summit brings together entertainment executives and creative talent for two days of conversations highlighting what new digital strategies and innovations are advancing film, TV, music, video games and more.

Saint John will reveal the innovative strategies Netflix uses to promote its programming and brand to audiences worldwide. Lowe will talk about finding creative inspiration on his new podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe.” Hilton, executive producer, entrepreneur and DJ, will be joined by fiancé and venture capitalist Carter Reum to discuss their intersecting entrepreneurship, tech investments and storytelling interests.

“Variety is pleased to return with its Entertainment and Technology Summit, a prime platform for entertainment and media companies to identify trends and opportunities that will advance their business forward in the streaming era,” said Variety Chief Marketing Officer Dea Lawrence. “Thank you to City National Bank for your continued partnership on this event.”

A conversation titled “The Digital Music Money-Go-Round — Modernizing Compensation in the Streaming Era” will feature Regard Music CEO Sean O’Malley and Bryan Walley, President & COO of Exactuals LLC.

Summit topics will also include how to succeed in the disrupted TV industry; marketing to audiences across the media divide; breakthrough entertainment innovations; and the prospect of a roaring 2020s for multiplatform advertisers.

“City National Bank is excited to collaborate with Variety on its Entertainment and Technology Summit,” said Linda Duncombe, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Digital and Product Officer, City National Bank. “It is critical to provide our industry with the right strategies and new innovative tools to succeed in an environment where audiences and consumers are always evolving.”

Sessions also include “All the World’s a Stream: Fireside Chat” with Sean Doherty, Sr., CEO of Wurl; and “Security That’s Transforming Hollywood: The Little Cinema Digital Story,” featuring Jon Samsel, SVP Global Marketing of Verimatrix, and Jay Rinsky, CEO of Little Cinema.

Featured speakers also include Alexa Levine, U.S. Head of Entertainment, Snapchat; Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Vizio; Jason Kassin, CEO FilmTrack; L.C. Crowley, CEO and Founder, Trioscope Studios; Jennifer Dyer, CEO Yappa; and Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

City National Bank is the presenting partner for the summit. MNTN, VeraMatrix, Wurl and Vizio are premier partners. Snap is an official partner, and Trioscope, ComScore and Yappa are supporting partners. The Wall Street Journal is a media partner.

To see the full agenda, visit: variety.com/technologysummit.