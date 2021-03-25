Paradigm Promotes Five Agents, Adds Gersh Alum Michael Romero-LoSasso

Paradigm has promoted five staffers to agent status and tapped Gersh alum Michael Romero-LoSasso as the talent agency tries to reposition itself after a year of hard losses, layoffs and the sale of its music division.

Paradigm has upped Olivia Falletti, Sam Fischer, Lindsay Hatcher, Dahlton Hubbard and Phoebe Schmidt to agents. Romero-LoSasso joins the company in its literary department.

Falletti and Fischer will be also literary agents. Schmidt has advanced as a media rights agent, Hatcher has been promoted to youth talent agent, and Hubbard has been elevated as agent in the company’s music crossover department continuing to represent artists as part of the shared services agreement with the music group.

Paradigm partner Andrew Ruf said, “These well-deserved promotions are a recognition of the hard work and commitment – especially through the pandemic – of these five incredibly talented members of our team. We congratulate them and welcome Michael Romero-LoSasso into the agency. These dedicated and inventive agents will continue to have a core focus of expertise as well as collaborate across all specialties of the company in representing our remarkable roster of artists.”

The movement comes after Paradigm struggled through the past year as pandemic shutdowns put a huge dent in the company’s music touring business. After months of on-again, off-again conversations, Paradigm reached a deal last week with Wasserman Media Group to sell off the music wing.

Romero-LoSasso’s resume includes stints in film and television development for Miramax and Weinstein Co. and at Endeavor/WME. Romero-LoSasso has a track record of bringing creatives from other mediums, such as standup comedy and theater, into film and television.

Falletti joined the agency in 2018, beginning in the Talent Department, she transitioned to the Motion Picture Literary Department, where she was most recently Coordinator.

When Fischer joined, he was still a student at New York University. He began as an intern at the company’s Manhattan office. He moved to the Los Angeles office in August 2018 as an assistant and was previously a coordinator in the Television Literary Department.

Hatcher previously held several production positions, logging credits on “The Fate of the Furious,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She joined Paradigm in 2018, and previously served as Youth Talent Coordinator.

Hubbard joined in 2017, starting in the Talent Department, and then transitioned to the Music Crossover Department, where she was previously coordinator.

Schmidt worked for Dynamic Television, Scott Z. Burns and Lionsgate before coming to the Paradigm mailroom in 2018. In the Media Rights department, in addition to books, she specializes in non-traditional IP, including video games, fiction and non-fiction podcasts, and small press comics.

(Pictured from top left: Michael Romero-LoSasso, Olivia Falletti, Sam Fischer, Phoebe Schmidt, Dahlton Hubbard and Lindsay Hatcher)