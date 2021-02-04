World Map Made of Flour Highlights Sky Drug-Trafficking Drama ‘ZeroZeroZero’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, streamer Now TV creates powder artwork for ‘ZeroZeroZero’ series launch; ViacomCBS U.K. sets growth and partnerships division; NBCUniversal adapts Korean format “Drive Thru-Oke” for Saudi Arabia; Israel’s ADD takes rights to doc series “The Secret Wars”; Monte-Carlo festival partners with Prince Albert II on documentary prize; Sling TV adds Indian channel Voot; and Discovery promotes Lydia Fairfax.

Pay TV operator Sky’s streaming service Now TV and artist Nathan Wyburn have unveiled a supersized map of the world made from 161kg of triple zero (000) flour to mark the launch of “ZeroZeroZero,” a drug-trafficking mini-series based on the book by Roberto Saviano.

The artwork takes inspiration from the book’s tagline — “Look at cocaine and all you see is powder. Look through cocaine and you see the world” — and highlights four peaks representing the European cities with the highest consumption rates. Installed in London, the quantity of 000, a term for cocaine, is the gram for gram equivalent of the drug consumed in London every week, worth upwards of $8.7 million in street value.

Sky Original “ZeroZeroZero” follows the journey, cost and devastation of transporting a large shipment of cocaine from Mexico to Europe. It stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne and is available on Now TV and Sky Atlantic in the U.K. from Feb. 4.

NEW DIVISION

ViacomCBS Networks (VCN) U.K. has launched a growth and partnerships division to increase streaming revenue and expand its range of partnerships in the U.K. The division will drive monetization across AVOD platforms My5 and Pluto TV, SVOD mobile app, MTV Play and Nick Jr.’s interactive learning app, Noggin.

Dan Fahy, who has been promoted to SVP, head of emerging business, will lead the unit, reporting into Sarah Rose, who takes on an expanded role as chief operating and commercial officer. Rose will continue to report to Maria Kyriacou, president, ViacomCBS U.K. and Australia.

Ashley Sennik has been appointed to VP, growth, U.K. streaming, and will be responsible for acquisition, engagement and monetization, while Akhila Khanna has been promoted to VP, partner engagement & business development, in charge of streaming partnerships and business development. Sennik will jointly report to Fahy and Marco Nobili, senior VP international marketing & growth, streaming, VCN Americas, and Khanna will jointly report to Fahy and Angela Heckman, senior VP, streaming revenue and operations, VCN International.

FORMAT ADAPTATION

NBCUniversal Formats has signed a deal with leading Dubai-based Ogmented (“Enta Online”), to produce the first international version of Space Rabbit‘s hit Korean entertainment format “Drive Thru-Oke” in Saudi Arabia.

The format sees members of the public judged on their singing skills at a talent-driven drive-thru. The 10-part Saudi Arabian version, entitled “Ghanni Safari,” will launch this month in a weekly primetime slot on the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s flagship channel SBC. The series is being produced in Riyadh with Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Moubarak attached as lead host and judge, alongside TV presenter Faysal Al Saleh and comedian Shakir Al Sharif.

DISTRIBUTION

Israel-based production and distribution company ADD Content Agency has acquired global distribution rights to “The Secret Wars,” a six-part documentary series from Kuma Studios.

The series reveals top-secret Mossad missions to follow and stop six Arab leaders, and features top Israeli intelligence officers and leadership figures from the Arab world like Suha Arafat and Mithal al-Alusi. It was created by Yaron Niski and currently airs on Israel’s Kan11, the network that aired “Tehran.”

PRIZE

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has partnered with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, on the Prince Rainier III Special Prize. Created by Prince Albert II of Monaco, honorary president of the Festival, the Special Prize is awarded to the best documentary dealing with environmental issues. It constitutes a separate category of the Golden Nymph Awards Competition.

The Foundation will be contributing to the €10,000 ($11,200) award for the winning documentary filmmaker. The Foundation will also be involved in the selection process of the nominated documentaries to be presented the Prince who will select the winner.

The 60th edition of the festival will take place June 18-22.

ADDITION

Dish Network Corporation’s American streamer Sling TV has added to its offering Voot, the SVOD platform owned by Viacom18, a joint venture between Network18 and ViacomCBS in India. Available exclusively on Sling TV in the U.S., Voot is available at no cost to existing subscribers, and for $7 per month as a standalone service.

Subscribers can now access content in the Hindi, Kannada and Marathi languages.

PROMOTION

Discovery has promoted Lydia Fairfax to SVP, head of commercial partnerships, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and commercial development U.K. & Nordics.

Fairfax will lead the development of commercial and strategic partnerships for streaming service Discovery Plus. She is based in London and will report into Kasia Kieli, president and managing director for EMEA.