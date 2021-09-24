Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre.

The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the Moontower Comedy Festival has established its own fanbase in the 10 years it has been running. Moontower has always boasted dynamic lineups and continues to do so, with this year’s festival featuring Margaret Cho and Bob the Drag Queen as two of the headliners.

“Pairing Just for Laughs’ international success with Moontower’s devoted fans and attendees, we have a great foundation to build something extraordinary. We are so excited to grow this event and see what Moontower Just for Laughs Austin has in store for next spring,” Bruce Hills, president of Just for Laughs, said in a statement on Friday.

Moontower Just for Laughs Austin also aims to uphold each partner’s mission to create a diverse and talented lineup. Additionally, the event promises to add more venues, extend the festival to 10 days and offer more specialty programming. Details pertaining to the lineup and further updates will follow in the coming months.