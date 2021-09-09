Miranda Kerr Signs With WME

Model and health and wellness entrepreneur Miranda Kerr has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Through the new partnership, the agency will work to will expand her business across media, consumer products and philanthropy.

In 2009, Kerr founded and self-funded the certified organic skincare brand KORA Organics in her home country of Australia. Kerr began to expand KORA Organics globally in 2017 and the award-winning brand is now sold worldwide, across 30 countries, including Australia, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India and more.

Best known for her modeling career, Kerr signed with Victoria’s Secret as an Angel in 2007, making her the first and only Australian model ever to hold the coveted title. She is also an author, having released her debut book “Treasure Yourself” in 2010. Kerr followed up the Australian best seller with “Empower Yourself,” which was released in December 2013 and she is currently working on her third book.

The model-turned-entrepreneur is also a designer. Kerr released her first home furnishing line, Miranda Kerr Home, at the end of 2019, with a collection called “Love.Joy.Bliss.” Her second collection, “Tranquility,” will debut at High Point Furniture Market in fall 2021 and will be available to consumers in mid-2022.

She also designs a tea and dishware collection, Miranda Kerr for Royal Albert. The line was inspired by her late grandmother with pops of bright colors, peonies and butterflies, with hopes to spark joy in everyday moments.

Kerr continues to be represented by IMG Models and Lighthouse Management + Media.