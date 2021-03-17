ATN Entertainment Taps Literary and Talent Manager Mike Diaz (EXCLUSIVE)

ATN Entertainment, Jennifer Aurianne DaRe’s Hollywood-based talent management company, has welcomed literary and talent manager Mike Diaz to the company.

In his new role, Diaz will focus his time on the company’s talent roster and developing client projects to take to market. Diaz is joining the production company from the Coronel Group, where he established a successful track record working with actors, writers and directors. Diaz began his career at Principato Young, now known as Artists First. One of his literary clients from the Coronel Group, screenwriter Dan Benamor, has followed Diaz to ATN Entertainment.

“To be part of a company that is deeply committed to both their clients and producing top-quality content with an emphasis on artistic expression is quite the honor,” Diaz said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to that commitment through compelling storytelling and the burgeoning storytellers themselves.”

“Mike’s tenacity and passion for great talent and development permeates everything he does and he is an undeniable asset to ATN’s growing team,” DaRe said. “I have been searching for someone who shares my vision and is a true collaborator and I have found that in Mike. I am beyond thrilled to have him join the team and broaden our entertainment footprint in all facets of the industry.”

Current ATN projects and client work include client Mary Anne McGarry’s new heavily recurring role on Lorne Michaels’ “Miracle Workers, Oregon Trail” alongside executive producers Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe. Additionally, Mike Diaz is producing The Mattachine Family with client Andrew Vallentine. Some of ATN’s clients include Karen Obilom (“Games People Play,” “Doom Patrol”), Charlie Bushnell (“Diary of a Future President”) and Grownish staff writer Lance Cameron Holloway.