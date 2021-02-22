‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Calls on Biden to Remove Fauci, Replace Coronavirus Leadership

Meghan McCain, the conservative co-host on “The View,” called on the Biden Administration to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, with someone who “maybe does understand science.”

While McCain said she wants to be responsible and wait for her turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, she added that the rollout of the vaccine has been a disaster.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ don’t know when or how I will be able to get the vaccine because of the rollout of my age range and my health is so nebulous,” McCain said.

The vaccine was first distributed in the U.S. on Jan. 4, and since then, health care providers have administered about 1.61 million doses per day on average. As of Feb. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 44.1 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 19.4 million people have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, half a million Americans have now died from COVID-19.

McCain said President Donald Trump can obviously take much of the blame for what she perceives as a faulty rollout plan, but points out that the country has entered the Biden Administration.

“I, for one, would like for something to look forward to and to hope for,” McCain said. “Because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there are already not a lot of people getting it. We are already having a messaging problem getting people to take this vaccine.”

As a result, McCain said she is “over Dr. Fauci” and that there needs to be a more diverse set of opinions in the White House.

“Quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully,” McCain said.

The View co-host Meghan McCain calls for Dr. Fauci to be replaced with someone who “maybe does understand science.” pic.twitter.com/9pIriLu2Uq — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021

The co-host went on to blame Dr. Fauci for “inconsistent messaging” regarding the distribution of the vaccine.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine I’ll be able to have dinner with my family,” McCain said. ”It’s terribly inconsistent messaging.”

After receiving considerable backlash, McCain took to Twitter to double down on her comments.

“Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi [sic],” she wrote. “I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership.”