Marvel Releases ‘Agatha All Along’ Theme Song From ‘WandaVision’

Marvel has finally dropped the greatest character introduction song of all time. Now is your chance to dance it out to the “WandaVision” bop, “Agatha All Along.”

NOTE: Spoilers ahead for “WandaVision” Episode 7.

Arguably the most aggressive earworm to date, “Agatha All Along,” debuted at the end of the seventh episode of “WandaVision.” And it’s now available on Spotify, included in the “WandaVision: Episode 7 (Original Soundtrack)” playlist.

Penned by the Tony and Oscar winning duo Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez (known for their work on “Frozen,” “Coco” and “The Book of Mormon”) this “Munsters” channeling ditty kicked off a whole new layer to the Disney Plus series.

Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) was introduced as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in their seemingly idyllic suburban life on the pilot episode. As the story began to unravel, fans began to speculate who Hahn’s character really was. At the end of episode seven, which was titled “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” it was revealed Agnes was actually the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, who is a powerful witch that served as a mentor to Scarlett Witch. It turned out that Wanda was not the only magical being controlling the citizens of Westview, and that “Agnes” was responsible for many oddities such as Pietro Maximoff’s surprise return and Sparky’s death.

Not only did the sixty-second tune serve as an effective bookend to the episode, but it has quickly become a pop culture phenomenon across the Internet. Many fans have posted on social media about how the song has been stuck in their head.

On Saturday, musician Leland Philpot released a “trap/hip-hop” remix of the theme song on Twitter, which is getting a lot of attention from “WandaVision” fans. Yesterday, he asked his listeners to create their own videos on TikTok using his remix.

