Marlee Matlin, Tamron Hall and Monica Lewinsky Join Variety’s Power of Women Summit

Marlee Matlin, Tamron Hall and Monica Lewinsky will be keynote speakers at Variety‘s virtual Power of Women Summit, presented by Lifetime.

During this one-day virtual event on Sept. 29, they will join other esteemed female creative and executive leaders in entertainment and media who are making a positive impact on the industry and their communities.

Matlin, the Academy Award-winning actor, will speak about her recent experiences in the film “CODA,” which won a record-breaking four awards at the Sundance Film Festival.

Hall will discuss her talk show “Tamron Hall.”

Lewinsky will speak about her growing entertainment profile as a producer on “American Impeachment: Crime Story.”

Panel discussions include “First Time in Charge — Breakout Roles in Directing and Producing,” featuring Tanya Lopez, exec VP of scripted content at Lifetime; Jill Scott, actor/artist, multimedia entrepreneur and executive producer (“Highway to Heaven”); Elisabeth Rohm, actor and director (“Girl in the Basement,” “Switched Before Birth”); and Shiri Appleby, actor and director (“Unreal,” “New Amsterdam”).

The conversation “Female Creative Breakthrough Achievements” will feature Clea Duvall, actor and director; Kay Cannon, director; Leslye Headland, executive producer and creator; Christina M. Kim, showrunner; Lisa Ling, host and executive producer; and Karin Gist, creator and showrunner.

“Female Allyship in the Boardroom” features Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures; Agnes Chu, president of Conde Nast Entertainment; Ukonwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer at Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios; Christy Haubegger, chief marketing of communications and inclusion officer of WarnerMedia; and Maha Dakhil, co-head of CAA Motion Picture Group and CAA International Film Group.

The “Female Producers” panel features Victoria Alonso, exec VP of production at Marvel Studios; Hannah Minghella, president of film at Bad Robot Productions; Dawn Olmstead, CEO of Anonymous Content; Sarah Schechter, chairman of Berlanti Productions; Nina Yang Bongiovi, producer and co-founder of Significant Productions; and Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer and Skydance Productions.

A “Social Warriors” discussion features Yvette Nicole Brown, actor and writer; Soledad O’Brien, host and journalist; Tiffany Warren, exec VP and chief diversity & inclusion officer of Sony Music Group; Alicia Garza, principal at Black Futures Lab & co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network; and Sunny Hostin co-host of “The View.”

“Despite the extraordinarily challenging time in our world, the passion that these honorees continue to have in their philanthropic work is incredibly admirable,” said Amy Winter, exec VP and head of programming at Lifetime & LMN. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety in celebrating the honorees and all the powerful women in media.”

The summit is free to attend, but requires registration. To register and see the full agenda, visit variety.com/powsummit.