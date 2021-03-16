WarnerMedia Veteran Keith Cocozza Launches Inwood Consulting

Keith Cocozza has launched Inwood Consulting, a public relations and crisis communications advisory firm.

Based in the New York metropolitan area, Inwood Consulting will offer consultative services for c-suite executives, marketing professionals, policymakers and community-based organizations. Additionally, Cocozza was named as a senior advisor to Chartwell Strategy Group, a strategic advisory firm specializing in government relations, political risk management and strategic communications.

Cocozza, the former executive vice president of marketing and communications at WarnerMedia, stepped down in August after working at the company for 19 years. Former chairman Robert Greenblatt and chief content officer Kevin Reilly also exited their roles that day. This happened amid an executive shakeup at the company, which took place three months into the tenure of WarnerMedia chief executive, Jason Kilar.

In his former role at WarnerMedia, Cocozza developed and executed communications strategies. He also managed financial communications, media relations, employee communications and corporate social responsibility efforts across the company’s various business segments. Cocozza participated in and drove the communications undertakings of major structural and executive changes from the AOL-Time Warner days through the acquisition by AT&T to the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia.

Prior to joining Time Warner Inc., Cocozza served as the director of media relations for Cablevision Systems Corporation. He began his professional career working for New York Gov. Mario Cuomo as a director of public information before entering the media industry. Additionally, Cocozza served in the New York City Mayor’s Office as a legislative affairs director.