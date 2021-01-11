Kaley Cuoco to Keynote Variety Entertainment Summit: A CES Partner Program

Variety returns with its Entertainment Summit: A CES Partner Program on Jan. 14, to explore how modern technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more.

“The Flight Attendant” star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco will participate in a keynote conversation discussing her creative process as actor and producer on the HBO Max series.

Typically presented as an in-person summit at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas, Variety moves to an all-digital format for 2021.

In other highlights, Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble; Linda Yaccarino, Chairman Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal; and Jeff Green, CEO, The Trade Desk will participate in a conversation about the future of advertising.

Additional speakers include Sarah Clemens, Chief Operating Officer, Twitch; Blake Chandlee, VP Global Business Solutions, TikTok; Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content & Programming, IMDb TV, Amazon Studios; Lucinda Martinez, EVP of Brand Marketing, HBO and HBO Max; and Mary Yee, VP Marketing, Playstation, among others.

Topics include the reinvention of entertainment through streaming, the rise of fan-first media, monetization of connected TV, brands pivoting with current consumer culture, the power of tech innovation during the pandemic and more.

The program will also include Scott Brown, General Manager of Audience Measurement, Nielsen; Agnes Chu, President, Conde Nast Entertainment; Brian Flinn, CMO, WWE; André Kudelski, Chairman and CEO, The Kudelski Group; Shane Rahmani, SVP and GM, New Media, Marvel Entertainment; Scott Rosenberg, SVP and GM Platform Business, Roku; Audrey Steele, EVP Research Insights and Strategy, Fox Corp.; and Brad Wilson, EVP Growth and Revenue, WarnerMedia.

The Trade Desk, The Kudelski Group and WWE are premier partners of the event. Roku is an official partner, with Nielsen as a supporting partner and The Wall Street Journal joining as a media partner.

Registration is free, but required for access. To sign up and see the full agenda, head to variety.com/ces.