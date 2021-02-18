Jessica Alba Switches Representation, Signs with UTA

Actor, producer, author and The Honest Company founder Jessica Alba has changed representation, moving her business empire to UTA.

Known for her roles in “Sin City” and “The Fantastic Four” franchise, plus her starring role in James Cameron’s “Dark Angel” series, Alba is a bonafide action star, with more than 25 feature film credits bringing in a combined $800 million at the box office.

Most recently, Alba starred in and executive produced the Spectrum Originals action series “L.A.’s Finest,” opposite Gabrielle Union. Up next, the star will host and produce the Disney Plus docuseries “Parents Without Borders.”

Variety also reported exclusively that Alba will star in and executive produce the action-thriller “Trigger Warning” for Netflix. In the film, Alba plays a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death.

Off camera, Alba has earned a reputation as a successful entrepreneur. In 2012, the actor launched The Honest Company, a natural baby and beauty company that has been trailblazer in the clean beauty industry. The Los Angeles-based company, now valued at more than $1 billion, has products at more than 32,000 retail locations in North America and is also available in Canada and Europe. Alba and The Honest Company have also partnered with philanthropic organizations like Baby2Baby and the company has donated over 25 million products and over 18,500 employee participation hours through its Honest to Goodness program. In 2013, Alba published the New York Times bestseller “The Honest Life,” a “how-to handbook” that mirrored the company’s and her own personal mission to “create a natural, authentic, and non-toxic life for her family,”

Alba, who was previously represented by CAA before singing her new pact with UTA, will continue to be represented by 3 Arts Management, attorneys Warren Dern and A.J. Brandenstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Full Coverage Communications.