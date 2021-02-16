Jenny Cohen Joins Walt Disney Co. as Head of Social Responsibility

Longtime Disney executive Jenny Cohen has been named head of social responsibility for the company.

Cohen, a veteran brand management executive, will report to CEO Bob Chapek in her role as executive VP of social responsibility.

“Consumers, employees and investors are increasingly looking to companies to drive positive, impactful change in the world, and at Disney, our goal is to be as admired for our values and contributions to society as we are for the superb entertainment we create,” Chapek said. “Jenny is an extremely talented, strategic and collaborative leader who has helped define not only what the Disney brand represents, but what the brand should stand for, and I am pleased that she will be leading this important work.”

Cohen has spent the past 23 years with Disney, most recently served as senior VP of brand, franchise and customer relationship management. Before that, she worked in business development and strategic planning at Disney from 1992-1995.

In the newly created post, Cohen will lead the company’s global corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance work. Disney already has sizable outreach and support operations in children’s hospitals around the world as well as expansive programs to support STEM and arts education initiatives.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to lead the company’s efforts to further activate our brands and businesses as a force for good in our communities,” Cohen said. “Social responsibility is an integral part of our DNA at Disney, and I look forward to partnering with leaders from across our businesses as we strive to use our unique global platform and resources to drive the greatest impact.”

Cohen is also as a member of the company’s CEO diversity and inclusion council, designed to plan initiatives that support a healthy work culture within Disney’s far-flung walls.