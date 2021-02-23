Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Buttigieg Added to Harry Belafonte’s Virtual Birthday Party

Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Usher, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlamagne Tha God, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Susan Sarandon and Pete Buttigieg are the latest guests announced to appear at “The Gathering of Harry,” a surprise virtual party for Harry Belafonte’s 94th birthday. The event will air live on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Belafonte’s family members, friends, artists, athletes, elected officials and activists will help honor his legacy with live performances, video tributes and testimonials. Jay-Z will also be accepting The Gatekeeper of Truth Award for his support to organizers on the frontlines during the current political climate and his inspiration to multiple generations.

Previously announced guests include Common, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie and Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Aloe Blacc, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Aja Monet, Mysonne The General, Diane Nash, Carmen Perez-Jordan, DJ Carisma and Bryan Stevenson.

The event will benefit the nonprofit organization The Gathering for Justice, which Belafonte started in 2005 after seeing a news report of a 5-year-old Black girl being handcuffed and arrested in her Florida classroom for “being unruly.” The organization’s mission is to build a movement to end child incarceration while working to eliminate the racial inequities that permeate the justice system.

President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan has led the organization since 2010. Dannese Mapanda serves as the chief operating officer, while Jasmine Dellafosse is the senior regional organizer. Kristine Arroyo is the program administrator and office manager, and Luis Jonathan Hernandez is the national director of youth campaigns and leadership.

The virtual event is sponsored in part by Frontline Solutions, the Hope and Robert F. Smith Family, and the National Basketball Player Association Foundation. Tickets are available here.