Shooting at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills Leaves One Wounded

A shooting at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills left one person injured on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

A woman was shot during a robbery attempt and was being treated for non life-threatening injuries, said acting Capt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Several videos of the aftermath were posted on the Citizen app. One of the users said she heard two shots fired, and that it appeared that the robber had attempted to steal a patron’s watch.

The restaurant was cordoned off with police tape, and there was a heavy police response to the area.

The restaurant on Canon Drive is a popular hangout for Hollywood’s celebrities, who are often photographed eating on the patio. It’s also a favorite spot for entertainment industry lunches, though most talent agency employees are still working at home during the pandemic.

The 20-year old restaurant is owned by Giacomino Drago, whose nine Los Angeles-area restaurants also include Celestino and Drago.

More to come…

