Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Begins Search for New CEO as Rana Ghadban Exits

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has tapped former leader Leron Gubler to serve as president emeritus while a search begins for a new chief executive.

Rana Ghadban has parted ways with the organization that he joined in January 2019 as president and CEO.

In his new role, Gubler will be responsible for overseeing the transition, while managing the organization’s day-to-day operations and working alongside the chamber’s staff and board to carry out its mission. The Chamber of Commerce oversees the Hollywood Walk of Fame and general business development in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled that Leron has graciously agreed to lend his vast institutional knowledge and industry expertise to the chamber during this period of transition,” said board chair Nicole Mihalka.

Gubler served as the Chamber’s president and CEO for more than 26 years until his retirement in 2018. During his tenure, Gubler presided over 300 Walk of Fame ceremonies while also notching notable business development wins for the neighborhood such as bringing Netflix offices to Sunset Boulevard in 2017. Gubler’s many career kudos include being presented the Key to the City of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2018.

“It’s great to be back in Hollywood and see first-hand all the progress that has been made since my retirement, even through the pandemic,” said Gubler. “I look forward to reestablishing relationships with so many of the wonderful people with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working.”