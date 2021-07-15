Gucci Joins Sundance Institute Documentary Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci has joined the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, supporting the work of nonfiction filmmakers who continue to advance cultural dialogue and reach new creative heights.

With submissions for the 2022 winter grant cycle open through July 26, the Sundance Institute’s Gucci Fund will support filmmakers worldwide in the development, production and post-production processes.

Gucci is specifically looking to amplify underrepresented voices from marginalized communities, supporting documentaries that explore issues such as gender equality, racial justice, human rights and environmental sustainability.

Gucci has long supported documentary filmmaking, starting with the company’s creation of the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund (GTDF) with Tribeca Film Institute, which was active from 2008 to 2020. The GTDF provided over $1.5 million in grants to 105 films focusing on critical social issues, with the majority of projects helmed by women or exploring women-led stories.

“Documentary film is a vital creative tool that opens our eyes to important issues and helps us evaluate the way we perceive and understand the world around us,” said Susan Chokachi, president and CEO of Gucci Americas. “Over the last thirteen years through our work with Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund, it has been a privilege to be able to support incredible film projects and filmmakers. We are thrilled to now partner with the Sundance Institute to continue this work, amplifying the reach of these critical stories, and their capacity to ultimately drive meaningful change in our world.”

Gucci has collaborated with the Sundance Institute on past projects, including recent screening events at the Sundance Film Festival for Jade Jackman’s “The Future Is Fluid” and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “Sitara.”