BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment.

Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and CEO, Vuulr; Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox; Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; and Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Nordic Entertainment Group.

In the session, moderated by Variety’s international editor Manori Ravindran, find out how today’s TV channels are assessing the best content to play for their target audiences and understand how programming deals are being reimagined for the global marketplace.

“Variety is excited to continue its Variety Streaming Room partnership with IndieWire in this latest episode diving into the significance of global TV programming as a competitive edge for our industry,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Marketing Officer, Variety. “Variety is pleased to help identify new opportunities for the ongoing growth of our business.”

“Today, streaming platforms face relentless competition for consumers’ attention. When entering new markets or growing audience share, the ability to rapidly source and acquire the best content globally, in a cost-effective manner, will prove critical for streaming platforms to attract and retain viewers” said McKee.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Register here: variety.com/globalcontentdiscovery