Variety to Honor Glenn Close With Creative Impact in Acting Award at 10 Directors to Watch Virtual Event

Variety has announced it will be giving its Creative Impact in Acting Award to Glenn Close as part of their virtual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event with the Palm Springs International Film Society on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

As previously announced, Steve McQueen will be receiving the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the event. Close recently co-starred in the Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy” and has received nominations for a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of MaMaw in the film.

“The breadth and depth of Glenn’s work in film, television, and the stage makes Close one of the great performers of her time,” said Variety Executive Vice President of Global Content, Steven Gaydos. “She continues to work on creating iconic characters that include performances in ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ ‘The Wife,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ ‘The World According to Garp,’ ‘The Big Chill,’ ‘The Natural,’ ‘Albert Nobbs’ and for the stage, ‘Sunset Boulevard.'”

Close will be participating in a Q&A as part of the event and an awards presentation. To register for the event please click here.

Variety’s 10 Directors To Watch:

Prano Bailey-Bond (“Censor”)

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. (“Wild Indian”)

Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”)

Sian Heder (“Coda”)

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)

Philippe Lacôte (“Night of the Kings”)

Roseanne Liang (“Shadow in the Cloud”)

Pascual Sisto (“John and the Hole”)

Ricky Staub (“Concrete Cowboy”)

Robin Wright (“Land”)

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 The Film Awards has announced Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Yuh-Jun Youn (Spotlight Award, Actress), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Vanguard Award).