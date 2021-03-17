×
Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and More Call for Action After Atlanta Shootings: ‘Please Help Us’

Atlanta Shootings
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Following the murders of eight people — six being Asian women — Tuesday night at three separate Atlanta-area spas, Hollywood is calling for action to #StopAsianHate.

This comes after several months of celebrities and activists calling for such action as attacks against Asian Americans rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside,” Olivia Munn wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 9. “These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help.”

In a tweet from last night, Munn once again urged: “Please help us.”

Advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate has received nearly 3,800 hate incident reports since last March, which the organization notes is only a fraction of hate incidents that actually occur. Such incidents rose by nearly 150% in 2020, a year marked by President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric against Asians in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence and white supremacy,” Phi Nguyen, the litigation director at Asian American Advancing Justice- Atlanta, said in a statement.

Despite racist overtones, law enforcement has yet to define the shooting as a hate crime.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the discrimination and violence against Asian Americans at 10:00 a.m. ET. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is slated to speak. Wednesday morning, Kim retweeted a video he previously did with NowThis, noting his message still applies.

“There’s something in the American psyche, there’s something in the psyche of people that somehow makes it OK for us to attack and verbally abuse Asian American, and especially the most vulnerable of us,” he says in the video.

In addition to Kim and Munn, actors like Lana Condor and Mindy Kaling took to social media to voice their thoughts. Read below for more.

 

