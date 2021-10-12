Framstore Taps Disney Imagineering’s Michael Stein for Chief Technology Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Framestore has appointed Michael Stein its new chief technology officer.

Stein joins from Walt Disney Imagineering, the corporation’s theme park design and technology arm, where he was director of the technology studio.

At Framestore, an Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA-winning creative studio that has worked on “The Suicide Squad,” “No Time to Die” and “The Crown,” among other titles, Stein will oversee global strategy and R&D, which includes real-time machine learning and cloud-based technology.

During his career, Stein has worked across VFX, games, animation and theme park rides, including attractions incorporation AR, VR and real-time, as well as a variety of tech-driven creative projects.

He previously worked at Pixar and MPC where he contributed to titles including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Jungle Book.”

“Framestore has a tremendous legacy, and this is a fascinating time to be part of the company’s story,” Stein said in a statement. “The hunger for content, the emergence of new studios and the growing interconnectivity across areas such as film, episodic, rides and games means the landscape is more complex and more exciting than ever before. I’m a firm believer in the transformative powers of technology, and this feels like the right move at the right time in terms of opening up new approaches and new opportunities for world-class VFX and compelling, immersive storytelling.”



Framestore’s CEO, William Sargent added: “In our global search for a CTO, Michael was the clear frontrunner thanks to his drive, experience, expertise and acumen. Much like the people he will be working alongside at Framestore, Michael has made a name for himself finding innovative solutions to seemingly impossible challenges and forging a path that explores the links between different technologies and specialisms rather than viewing them as boundaries. We’re excited to have him join us, and even more excited to see what he helps us achieve as artists and as a company.”