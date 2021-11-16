Federation Entertainment Sets Up U.S.-Based Management, Production Company Animal Federation

Federation Entertainment is expanding its global presence with a new management and production company, Animal Federation.

The new outfit will be led by producers Juan Solá (“Extinction”) and Nacho Manubens (“La Casa de Papel”) and talent manager Adil Chamakh. The Spanish-born trio have all lived in Los Angeles for a number of years and have experience of navigating European and American talent and productions.

Their client base includes Isabella Ferreira (“Love Victor”), Alice Pagani (“Baby”) and writer/director Lluis Quílez (“Bajocero”).

Led by Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, Federation Entertainment already boasts offices in Paris, Los Angeles, Madrid, Berlin, Rome and Tel-Aviv. In August, Federation Entertainment also launched a London office, led by former eOne execs Polly Williams and Arielle Gottlieb, taking its global head count to 130 employees.

The production and distribution’s hits include include “The Bureau” and “In Treatment” as well as “Around the World in 80 Days” starring David Tennant, Netflix show “Baby” and “Partisan,” which won Best series award at Canneseries 2020.

“Federation producers are already involved in launching the creations of a large number of European showrunners and directors,” said Pascal Breton, president of Federation Entertainment. “We had long been eager to help these talents grow into global names, including in the immensely competitive market that is Hollywood. Following Nacho and Juan’s lead, we needed to find the right manager for the job, and Adil Chamakh is the perfect fit: his extensive experience both in Los Angeles and the major European capitals makes him an ideal person to manage their careers.’’