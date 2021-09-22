Discovery, Samsung, NBA, NBC News, EY Execs Join ‘Home Sweet Digital Home – Advancing the Modern Audience Experience’ Panel

Variety will host “Home Sweet Digital Home – Advancing the Modern Audience Experience” airing October 6 in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by EY, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The panel will explore how media companies are staying ahead of audience consumption preferences with the launch of many new digital platforms, channels and services over the past year. How are platforms encouraging loyalty and stickiness with audiences? Find out about how TV leaders are succeeding in the ultra-competitive landscape of the digital home.

Panelists include John Harrison, Americas Sector Leader, Media & Entertainment, EY; Sang Kim, SVP Product and Marketing, Samsung Electronics; Janelle Rodriguez, SVP NBC News, and Head of NBC News Now; Sara Zuckert, VP and Head of Next Gen Telecast, NBA; and Michael Bishara, GM, Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc..

To join these media leaders as they discuss their path forward, register here: variety.com/modernaudiencepanel