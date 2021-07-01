Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), Co-Founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, Director, Content Acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP Content Licensing and Business Development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification – The Exploding Opportunity of Fast TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.

The panel will explore how studios make streaming content decisions, and ways platforms curate and advance the viewing experience for audiences faced with an abundance of choice.

“As the largest FAST provider backed by over 50 platform partnerships, Amagi has a vantage view of the industry,” says Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi. “We believe success will be driven by global distribution and robust ad monetization capabilities — complemented by a differentiated content strategy. Audience analytics is the other kingpin that will bolster your overall FAST approach.”

