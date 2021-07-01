×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Private Dining, Hotels and More as Luxe Brands Cater to Social Distancing

Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

The Exploding Opportunity of FAST TV
Variety

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), Co-Founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, Director, Content Acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP Content Licensing and Business Development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification – The Exploding Opportunity of Fast TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT. 

The panel will explore how studios make streaming content decisions, and ways platforms curate and advance the viewing experience for audiences faced with an abundance of choice.  

“As the largest FAST provider backed by over 50 platform partnerships, Amagi has a vantage view of the industry,” says Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi. “We believe success will be driven by global distribution and robust ad monetization capabilities — complemented by a differentiated content strategy. Audience analytics is the other kingpin that will bolster your overall FAST approach.” 

Registration is free, but required for access. Secure your spot for the panel at: variety.com/fasttvpanel  

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad