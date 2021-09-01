Epicenter Hires Manager Chenoa Estrada

Boutique literary management company Epicenter has hired Chenoa Estrada, Variety has learned.

Estrada is the latest addition to the Epicenter team, joining founding members Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray, as well as manager Anastasiya Kukhtareva and Hayley Charas, who was recently promoted to coordinator.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Chenoa to the team,” the Epicenter team said. “She has incredible taste and possesses a wealth of knowledge about the comedy world, in addition to giving Epicenter a legitimate East Coast presence.”

Estrada started out working for SF Sketchfest before making the move into management. She worked at Avalon Management for nearly 10 years before forming Ruby Arthur Management. She was previously an executive producer on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens.” Her clients include “The Amber Ruffin Show’s” Tarik Davis, comedian Zach Zimmerman, writer/comic Jim Tews, writer/performers Mila Myles, Zahra Noorbaksh, Thaddeus McCants, and Monica Suriyage.

“It’s hard to express how happy I am to join the Epicenter team,” Estrada said. “They have built an amazing legacy and I can’t wait to contribute to it.”

Epicenter’s clients have recently worked on shows like “Power Book II: Ghost,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and many more. Among their clients is “Pose” creator Steven Canals and Will Berson, who received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”