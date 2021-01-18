Entertainment Marketing Agency Think Jam Unveils Global Restructuring (EXCLUSIVE)

Think Jam will undergo a global restructuring, one that will consolidate the leadership of the entertainment marketing agency’s operations under current U.S agency heads Stella Ferguson and Louise Brennand.

As part of the overhaul, Think Jam is embracing an office-less business model and a “work from anywhere” approach. That came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has decided to lean into the new style as a way to attract talent around the world, regardless of geographical location.

Under the changes, Ferguson and Brennand both take on Executive Vice President roles and assume commercial responsibility for both the UK and U.S teams. Both will report to CEO Daniel Robey. Ferguson will be tasked with overall responsibility for the global P&L and Comms Division (which will be consolidated under a single global business unit) and is charged with continuing to grow Think Jam’s “direct to digital” entertainment marketing business. Brennand assumes oversight of Think Jam’s global marketing alongside leadership of the Franchise and Content Divisions. The pair will work in partnership with COO and advisor to the board Matt Linford and Group Director Daniel Noy, who now assumes global responsibility for Talent Development, Human Resources and Information Technology.

“In the last year our industry has evolved at a pace nobody could have imagined, and with so many storytelling mediums available consumers demand sophisticated immersion, transparency of values and authentic messaging, more than ever,” Ferguson said. “With years of experience in film and television, and an unmatched understanding of audiences, Think Jam enters 2021 uniquely positioned to deliver on this need, while navigating the challenges of an ever-changing distribution landscape.”

“2020 taught us so much, and really forced us to look internally at not only what we excel at, but what inspires our teams,” Brennand said. “Think Jam’s successes have been thanks to a team that wears their passions and fandoms with pride, and having now formalized our franchise division we look forward to supercharging our footprint in this space.”

Aaron Kelly, formally senior director of video, will take on a newly created role of executive creative director, while current Creative Directors Anthony Malzone and Kat Carr will maintain responsibility for global creative leadership, both reporting into Kelly.

Additional moves include the elevation of Senior Publicity Manager Geovani Rocha to publicity director. Lead Producer Rachael Haigh assumes the role of studio director, managing the day-to-day of the studio team and undertaking oversight of all studio output.

Think Jam’s newly launched video tech platform, ReMake will be led by recent hire Vice President of Sales Oliver Klander with Think Jam veteran Rory Hallam appointed as client experience director. Both Klander and Hallam report directly to CEO Daniel Robey

“While this has clearly been a challenging year for all within the entertainment industry, and like many of our clients and peers the changing landscape meant we sadly had to say farewell to valued staff and colleagues, I am also incredibly proud of how nimble we were as a team, how fast we were able to pivot for our clients, and the way we were able to mobilize our 17+ years of direct-to-consumer digital marketing, franchise management and home entertainment experience to continue to deliver best in class campaigns that evolved along with our audiences’ consumption habits,” Robey said in a statment

He added: “As we transition from the social age into the entertainment age and look to the future with an anticipation of continued growth, innovation and success, I couldn’t ask for two better leaders than Louise and Stella to drive us forward, while maintaining and nurturing the best global talent pool available.”