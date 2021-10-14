Endeavor Announces New Virtual Education Series Nxt/Latinx

Endeavor announced the launch of Nxt/Latinx, the latest series in Endeavor Impact’s virtual education and development programs created to expand industry access.

Nxt/Latinx is slated to begin on Nov. 8 and will be free to all. The program is designed to provide Latinx and Hispanic individuals and allies with the opportunity to participate in educational courses about the music, entertainment, sports and fashion industries taught by various speakers, including Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Snow Tha Product, María Isabel, Arturo Castro and Tenoch Huerta. In addition to an industry-based curriculum, the program will address a spectrum of social issues, including LGBTQ intersectionality, how to be civic-minded in your work, and the categorization of international versus U.S.-based Latinx content and talent.

The program — which was made in partnership with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP), Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), LA Collab and LTX Connect — will run for two weeks and include an introduction to entertainment and courses on marketing, sports, music, culture, film, TV and the global entertainment landscape, in hopes of decoding what success looks like. As partners, NALIP, HACU, LA Collab and LTX Connect will consult year-round on establishing pipelines for Latinx individuals across the entertainment industry, focused on inclusion and equity.

Endeavor kicked off the program on Thursday, hosting a conversation at the NALIP Latino Media Fest led by Endeavor Impact’s Dakota Ortiz and featuring Lili Gangas, Alexis Garcia and Ben Lopez. They discussed the current opportunities for Latinx talent, the importance of collaboration, and recognizing the role that companies and stakeholders across entertainment, music, sports and fashion play.

Registration of Nxt/Latinx and the full schedule are available via their website.