Endeavor Appoints Tech Executive Jacqueline Reses to Board of Directors

Endeavor Group Holdings has appointed technology executive Jacqueline Reses to its board of directors.

The move expands the Endeavor board to eight members: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban and managing director Stephen Evans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver and former Xerox chief Ursula Burns. Reses, a Yahoo alum who is now CEO of tech-focused investment firm Post House Capital, marks the board’s fourth independent director.

Reses was previously executive chair of Square Financial Services LLC and capital lead at Square, Inc. Prior to joining Square in 2015, Reses served three years as the chief development officer for Yahoo. Before that, she led the U.S. media group at private equity firm Apex Partners.

“It’s great to join Endeavor’s board at this pivotal time,” Reses said. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Endeavor’s leadership to develop strategies that fully leverage the power of its diverse portfolio and help propel its continued growth across the sports and entertainment landscape.”

Endeavor CEO Ariel Emmanuel said Reses’ “leadership across corporate finance and enterprise technology combined with her innate talent for driving innovation and cultivating culture will be incredibly valuable to Endeavor as we continue charting our future as a public company.”

Reses’ appointment comes on the heels of Endeavor Group Holdings’ Aug. 16 second quarter earnings report, which reflected strength in demand for UFC bouts and other live events. Endeavor shares saw a Q2 earnings bounce on Tuesday but gave up some of those gains to close Wednesday at $24.50, down 1.7%